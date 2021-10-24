Brexit - UK officials say the first round of talks over Northern Ireland were constructive

A weekend report on talks between the European Union and the UK over the Northern Ireland Protocol.

The protocol is the part of the Brexit deal which prevents a hard Irish border by keeping Northern Ireland inside the EU's single market for goods.







EU and UK officials held technical talks in Brussels last week

an EU team will arrive in London on Tuesday to continue

lead negotiators, the UK's Lord Frost and the EU's Maroš Šefčovič, are expected to meet at the end of the week







