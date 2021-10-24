Brexit - UK officials say the first round of talks over Northern Ireland were constructive
A weekend report on talks between the European Union and the UK over the Northern Ireland Protocol.
The protocol is the part of the Brexit deal which prevents a hard Irish border by keeping Northern Ireland inside the EU's single market for goods.
- EU and UK officials held technical talks in Brussels last week
- an EU team will arrive in London on Tuesday to continue
- lead negotiators, the UK's Lord Frost and the EU's Maroš Šefčovič, are expected to meet at the end of the week