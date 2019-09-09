Brexit: UK parliament will be prorogued at the close of business today

Comments by UK PM spokesman, James Slack

Lawmakers should vote for an election today to let the people decide on Brexit

Says government will not seek an extension

Says lawmakers should face consequences of their actions and take part in election

That is very much expected as outlined earlier here . The government will put forward another election motion today before it all ends and that will end up being rejection before parliament is prorogued and we have to wait until the European Council summit on 17-18 October.





The pound continues to look perky amid a technical breakout as cable hits a high of 1.2385 earlier and is still settling close to 1.2360 levels currently.



