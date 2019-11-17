Brexit - UK PM Boris Johnson business tax breaks worth £1bn

An BJ election promise - offering business tax breaks worth about £1bn a year

He'll do so at an address he is to give at the CBI annual conference in London

will add that the delivery e of Brexit under a Conservative government would allow businesses to "focus on what you do best - spurring innovation, creating jobs, stimulating growth".

Report via FT, link here for more (may be gated)

---

CBI is the Confederation of British Industry.















