Brexit - UK PM Boris Johnson business tax breaks worth £1bn

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

An BJ election promise  -  offering business tax breaks worth about £1bn a year

  • He'll do so at an address he is to give at the CBI annual conference in London
  • will add that the delivery e of Brexit under a Conservative government would allow businesses to "focus on what you do best - spurring innovation, creating jobs, stimulating growth".
Report via FT, link here for more (may be gated)
---
CBI is the Confederation of British Industry.

