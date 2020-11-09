Brexit - UK PM Johnson has lost vote on Internal Market Bill in House of Lords
The proposed law was to give Ministers the power to override the EU exit treatyLord's voted against it. 433 to 165.
The bill now goes back to the Commons. Prime Minister JOhnson has already said he won't be backing down on the clauses the Lord's have rejected. These are for the UK to break its own laws, in a nutshell to break the Good Friday Agreement on Northern Ireland. US President-elect Biden has said he will not allow a US-UK trade deal if the UK break the Good Friday agreement.