Brexit - UK PM Johnson says again UK is leaving EU on October 31 deal or no deal

The saga continues, BJ writing in two newspapers (its his side gig) over the weekend that leaving on October 31.

Writing in the Sun and the Daily Express



"After decades of campaigning, three years of arguments and seemingly endless months of pointless delay, it is now just 25 days until the United Kingdom's membership of the European Union comes to an end. We will be packing our bags and walking out on October 31. The only question is whether Brussels cheerily waves us off with a mutually agreeable deal, or whether we will be forced to head off on our own"



EU negotiators are being ever patient with the sulking. Requests have been made of Boris for a workable solution (Northern Ireland is the sticking point). Saus EU's BArnie

If the UK government "does not come back with new proposals on the two serious problems I do not see how we can advance, but me, I wish to advance"



"No deal will never be the EU's choice"











GBP update: