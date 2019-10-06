Brexit - UK PM Johnson to ask Supreme Court if he must seek an extension
The UK parliament have passed a law requiring Prime Minister Boris Johnson to seek an extension to the Brexit date if no deal is reached with the EUR prior.
BJ is seeking to bypass parliament though. Says the UK Telegraph:
- Several Government sources have told The Daily Telegraph that the Prime Minister is willing to go to the Supreme Court in an effort to avoid having to write a letter asking for a delay to Brexit, as set out in the Benn Act.
