Brexit - UK press reports PM Johnson to tell EU he wants a deal by autumn "at the latest"

Brexit kerfuffle, will it ever end? UK Telegraph report on what BJ will demand of the UE at his meeting today (Monday)

Boris Johnson, his chief Brexit negotiator David Frost, and the Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove will hold "high-level talks" with Charles Michel, the President of the European Council, Ursula von der Leyen, the President of the European Commission, and David Sassoli, the President of the European Parliament on 15 June 2020

The PM will tell the European Union leaders that they must conclude Brexit talks by autumn "at the latest" to give certainty to companies affected by the UK's exit from the European Union.





Yeah, good luck with that.









