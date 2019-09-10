Brexit - UK press say PM Johnson preparing to back down on his demands

Here is a report from The Sun saying Johnson showing a sign he will now try for a compromise Brexit deal.

the latest in a series of hints he is ready to soften his key demand that Brussels scraps the Irish backstop.

Here is the link for more, the gist is Johnson hinting he is preparing for Euroskeptic elements in the Party to try to stick "spears in my back"





Should be a positive (if true) for GBP on two counts

a deal on Brexit is a positive for the UK economy (compared to a no deal crash out of the EU) The PM is dialling back the foolishness. GBP will like a move towards political stability.







