Brexit - UK press (Sun) report Trump and Johnson have agreed to reach a trade deal by July 2020
I hope Boris does not get his hopes up too high, Trump's history of striking trade deals is a poor one
Reuters headline at this stage, more details to come … ok, here we go:
- Trump and Johnson could publicly commit to the timeline when they meet in New York this week
- "The political will is there now on both sides to do the deal by July," The Sun quoted a senior government source as saying. "It's a great win for us, and Trump is also really keen to shout about it in the States." "There is also a recognition on both sides of the Atlantic that it must be done by then because the U.S. election cycle starts soon afterwards," the source was quoted as saying.