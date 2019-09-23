Brexit - UK press (Sun) report Trump and Johnson have agreed to reach a trade deal by July 2020

I hope Boris does not get his hopes up too high, Trump's history of striking trade deals is a poor one

Reuters headline at this stage, more details to come … ok, here we go:

Trump and Johnson could publicly commit to the timeline when they meet in New York this week

"The political will is there now on both sides to do the deal by July," The Sun quoted a senior government source as saying. "It's a great win for us, and Trump is also really keen to shout about it in the States." "There is also a recognition on both sides of the Atlantic that it must be done by then because the U.S. election cycle starts soon afterwards," the source was quoted as saying.













