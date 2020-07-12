Brexit - UK said to be planning "sweeping" tax cuts, up to 10 new "freeports"

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

A weekend report in the UK Telegraph

  • Chancellor Rishi Sunak is preparing to introduce tax cuts and an overhaul of planning laws with up to 10 new "freeports" within a year of the UK leaving the EU
Article is here with not much more detail (may be gated)  

Go team! 
