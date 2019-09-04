Brexit - UK Times (ICYMI) - EU thinks negotiation is “pointless”, Boris Johnson is out of control
While we await the next vote in the UK House of Commons, a piece from the Times ICYMI:
- Diplomatic sources said that the EU is increasingly pessimistic over the point of holding talks with the prime minister on alternatives to the Irish backstop after MPs last night seized control of the Commons agenda. "He has lost his majority and lost control, there is no evidence an election would fix it. It seems futile to continue discussions,"
- Boris Johnson has "lost control"
- any new negotiation on the Irish backstop is "pointless"
Times is gated, but if you can access it, here is the link for more.