Brexit - UK Times reports on plans furthered for a no-deal exit

UK's Sunday Times newspaper with the weekend item on government plans.

Britain has increased planning for a no-deal Brexit as senior government figures said the UK was preparing to "walk away" from trade talks with Brussels in the next month unless the EU gives ground.



Government attention is swinging back to exit plans now after the worst of the coronavirus crisis appears to have past (still plenty to do of course). Negotiations between the EU and UK will continues, and as you can see from this report jockeying for position continues also.









ps. Link to the article may be gated