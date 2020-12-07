Brexit: UK's Gove, EU's Šefčovič meeting to discuss NI protocol implementation

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

The meeting is reportedly taking place now with a statement expected to follow

Just watch out for this as it may be a precursor to some high-level verbal agreement that may see the UK drop the offensive elements in the Internal Market Bill.

Or at least suggest that those may end up being unnecessary since a broader future relationship agreement could be achieved instead.

The pound is off earlier lows, with cable now at 1.3266 after having dropped to a low of 1.3225. This may not suggest a breakthrough deal but it is some progress at least.

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose