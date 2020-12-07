Brexit: UK's Gove, EU's Šefčovič meeting to discuss NI protocol implementation

The meeting is reportedly taking place now with a statement expected to follow

Just watch out for this as it may be a precursor to some high-level verbal agreement that may see the UK drop the offensive elements in the Internal Market Bill.





Or at least suggest that those may end up being unnecessary since a broader future relationship agreement could be achieved instead.





The pound is off earlier lows, with cable now at 1.3266 after having dropped to a low of 1.3225. This may not suggest a breakthrough deal but it is some progress at least.