Brexit - UK's Gove wants it both ways, supports trade with EU but supports breaking law

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

UK Cabinet Minister Gove is referring to the bill to break the treaty the UK has with EU on withdrawal

  • Says the bill is not for walking away from negotiations with the EU.
  • Says the bill will protect the Union
  • Wants successful negotiations with the EU

So much double-speak coming from these guys.   The Commons vote is coming up - Johnson will be hoping to have the numbers. I think he might but do not take my word for it. 


By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose