Brexit - UK's Gove wants it both ways, supports trade with EU but supports breaking law
UK Cabinet Minister Gove is referring to the bill to break the treaty the UK has with EU on withdrawal
- Says the bill is not for walking away from negotiations with the EU.
- Says the bill will protect the Union
- Wants successful negotiations with the EU
So much double-speak coming from these guys. The Commons vote is coming up - Johnson will be hoping to have the numbers. I think he might but do not take my word for it.