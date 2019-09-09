Brexit - UK's Liberal Democrats to officially back revoking article 50

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Doing so would make them the most pro-EU of the major parties.

  • "Whenever the election comes, our position is clear and unequivocal. A majority Liberal Democrat government would not renegotiate Brexit, we would cancel it by revoking article 50 and remaining in the European Union."
More here 
ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose