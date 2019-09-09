Brexit - UK's Liberal Democrats to officially back revoking article 50

LON +1
Central Banks
A euro slump on the ECB is a buying opportunity - Morgan Stanley
BOE's Vlieghe: Interest rates likely to stay lower for years
PBOC (in effect) drains yuan supply today by approx. 56bn yuan
PBOC sets USD/ CNY reference rate for today at 7.0851 (vs. yesterday at 7.0855)
BoE official says Bank has properly prepared lenders for shock of Brexit