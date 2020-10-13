Brexit: UK's Raab says that the scope and prospects for a deal are there

Comments by UK foreign secretary, Dominic Raab

Hopeful of closing gap in talks for a Brexit deal

The Brexit see-saw continues as the UK reaffirms hope and optimism for something to get done this week while the EU maintains that progress has been lackluster thus far.





I reckon it wouldn't be the most surprising thing for both sides to reach a compromise at the European Council meeting this week to extend talks into next month i.e. agreeing to agree on nothing for now, and deciding everything later.





Cable up slightly now to 1.3037 after having been nudged lower to 1.3023 earlier.



