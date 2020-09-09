Brexit update - European Union is considering legal action against the UK
UK media (The Telegraph) report on EU pondering launching a legal challenge before the UK Government manages to pass legislation which changes part of the deal struck last year relating to Northern Ireland.
UK ministers have already admitted the legislation would breach the law (but only in a "very specific and limited way" ... ps. try telling that to the cops next time you rob only one bank, OK?)
Link to the Tele for the piece (may be gated)