Brexit: von der Leyen reportedly told EU leaders that she has 'low expectations' for a deal

Not the most pleasant of headlines to cross the wires

From European journalist, James Franey:

European Commission president @vonderleyen has just told leaders that she has "low expectations" that the EU can reach a Brexit deal with the UK, according to sources present at the #EUCO.

This is going to make things really interesting going into the weekend. If hopes are settling at a lower point, pound buyers may be shaken out a bit more in the sessions ahead. But we'll see if there will be any more rumours/reports before the close today.



