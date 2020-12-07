Brexit: von der Leyen to speak with Boris Johnson later today; negotiations could continue until Wednesday

The latest on the Brexit news front

European Commission president, Ursula von der Leyen, is to speak with UK prime minister, Boris Johnson, later today at 1600 GMT. Just be aware of the timing in case we hear of anything substantial after that.





Adding to that, RTE's Tony Connelly also reports that talks could stretch on until Wednesday this week, citing EU chief negotiator, Michel Barnier:





BREAKING: The EU's chief negotiator has told MEPs that negotiations on a post-Brexit deal could continue until Wednesday but no further.