Brexit: Von der Leyen, 'We want a level playing field'

Fine about the architecture of the trade deal, but details are crucial

On the last mile of negotiations

Once/if the level playing field is resolved then that should seal the deal. Definite shift in sentiment over Brexit negotiations this am with more upbeat tones all round. Will it last? My view is that we will get there, but I am not buying the GBP on that view. Prudent action is to stay tuned and then probably look for a buy the rumour, sell the fact response.



