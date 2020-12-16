Brexit: We made some progress but still very far apart in key areas, says UK source

Reuters reports, citing a UK source responding to von der Leyen's comments

The same old, same old really. Progress but not really. Both sides aren't selling it too much yet and with the "deadline" ignored once again, we can only wait until there is anything more concrete to really grasp at.





But the fact that both sides aren't serious about the many "deadlines" in the past is reassuring to the market that they won't suddenly call it quits.