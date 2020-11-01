Brexit weekend recap - expecting an encouraging progress report
I posted a little earlier on the lower opening for the week for GBP, a wobble following the weekend coronavirus developments:
- UK will extend its wage covering scheme during the new coronavirus lockdown
- Coronavirus - UK PM Johnson to announce a new lockdown, through to until December 2
The news on Brexit is a little better however, a brief post here in it:
The key points are:
- trade talks will continue Monday
- an agreement on fish is said to be getting closer
- other areas are still 'difficult'
- an update on progress will be announced on Wednesday or Thursday