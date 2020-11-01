Brexit weekend recap - expecting an encouraging progress report

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

I posted a little earlier on the lower opening for the week for GBP, a wobble following the weekend coronavirus developments:

For more, Reuters and Bloomberg have a couple of recaps up.

The key points are:
  • trade talks will continue Monday
  • an agreement on fish is said to be getting closer
  • other areas are still 'difficult'
  • an update on progress will be announced on Wednesday or Thursday
