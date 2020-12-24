Brexit: What are we waiting for now?

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

UK and EU press conferences to follow later in the morning

BBC political editor, Laura Kuenssberg, is out with the latest update on the situation:


Essentially, we are just waiting for things to become "official". The press conference is going to be a lot of huffing and puffing, touting a big "victory" for both sides after months of struggling to get things over the finish line.

After that, officials will work on the legal text and we'll likely only get further details on what this "deal" will encompass after Christmas.

