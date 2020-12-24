Brexit: What are we waiting for now?

UK and EU press conferences to follow later in the morning

BBC political editor, Laura Kuenssberg, is out with the latest update on the situation:





Morning - I hope you are asleep, especially as it’s Christmas Eve. If you are awake, expect PM a to talk to EU chief at about 7am UK time now with a press conference to follow at about 8 — Laura Kuenssberg (@bbclaurak) December 24, 2020

Essentially, we are just waiting for things to become "official". The press conference is going to be a lot of huffing and puffing, touting a big "victory" for both sides after months of struggling to get things over the finish line.





After that, officials will work on the legal text and we'll likely only get further details on what this "deal" will encompass after Christmas.