Brexit: What time does the Commons sit today?

Parliamentary proceedings will only begin at 1330 GMT or 1430 local time













Here's the "official" order paper for today: There is little doubt that John Bercow will allow for such a motion so I reckon we could see voting on the matter (no-deal) begin around the evening with Boris Johnson possibly calling for an election motion for tomorrow.

If you're waiting on things to start heating up in Westminster, then you're just going to have to wait for a bit longer. Looking at the schedule, the request for an emergency motion to seize control of parliamentary proceedings will only come later in the afternoon.