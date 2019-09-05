Brexit: Where to now after Boris Johnson suffers triple defeat in parliament?

The Brexit saga continues to leave us nothing short of drama









4. Johnson declares Brexit deal as "dead", continues to push for election



ForexLive

5. Corbyn says Labour wants an election, but after the "surrender bill" is turned into law

Yep, nothing short of astonishing really. But the outcomes of the events above was plain for all to see even at the start of the European morning yesterday.





As such, the pound already made a sharp run higher before extending gains slightly in overnight trading with cable consolidating above the 1.2200 handle currently.





So, what's going to happen next in Westminster?





Lawmakers are hoping to turn the bill into law before prorogation begins

As rebel/opposition lawmakers continue to inflict defeat upon Boris Johnson, the bill to avoid a no-deal Brexit (delay until 31 January 2020) will now head over to the House of Lords for debate today and possibly over the next few days.





The issue here is that lawmakers on the other side could filibuster (unending debate on the matter) the bill up until parliament is prorogued next week and the bill fails to gain royal assent to be turned into law.





As it stands, pro-Brexit lawmakers have tabled over 100 amendments to try and filibuster the bill in order to delay proceedings long enough for parliament to be prorogued.









What about an election?

Well, Boris Johnson suffered an overwhelming loss in his bid to get an election yesterday. He needed 434 votes (two-thirds majority) but only managed 298 votes instead, not even a simple majority as a matter of fact.





At this point, he may just call a no-confidence motion in his own government but with no support whatsoever all it may end up doing is make him look desperate and without an actual game plan - he has definitely miscalculated his first actions in all of this.





I reckon his best bet is still to filibuster the bill until prorogation but the worst-case scenario is for him to just ignore the law altogether if it is passed. I believe that presents some legal complications, which aren't entirely clear at this stage, but we'll know more about it if we do start to move towards such an outcome.





Does that mean a no-deal Brexit is unlikely now?

Not really. We're all busy talking about the UK side of the equation that everyone seems to be taking for granted that the final decision for any extension/delay rests upon the EU.





This is where things may get tricky as the EU could still play hard ball right up to the very end before granting an extension on conditions that the UK either heads to the polls or debate Theresa May's withdrawal agreement and pass that in the end (thanks to yesterday's accidental passing of the amendment in the Commons).





Either way, a general election seems almost like a sure-fire thing judging by the way things have been playing out over the past two days.





Let's recap what happened yesterday for starters: