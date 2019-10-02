Brexit: Will BOJO find his MOJO and get a deal?
A political rubik's cube
Brexit pivot point ahead
The state of play, cutting to the bones of the matter, is as follows:
- PM Johnson will unveil a 'two borders for four years' Brexit plan which will leave N.Ireland in a special relationship with Europe until 2025. N.Ireland will continue to follow all EU single market rules and industrial goods until 2025, four years after the end of the transition period in 2021.
- PM Johnson says he has 9 days left to get a deal
- EU27 ambassadors will be meeting this afternoon, according to Buzzfeeds, Europe editor Nardelli.
OK, so the big question is this, "will the deal be palatable to all the parties involved?' The GBP is currently saying, 'unlikely'. Some quarters don't see this as a genuine attempt for the UK to get a deal. However. there are a lot of moving parts here and this is a pivotal moment. GBP headlines risk ahead as usual.