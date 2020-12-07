Brexit: Joint committee discussions said to be progressing well
Headlines according to Times reporter
The GBPUSD remains above a swing area between 1.3283 and 1.32912. The correction off the low today stalled ahead of its 38.2% retracement at 1.33438.
- UK government could offer to pull clauses in our internal market bill and taxation bill which break international law
- but it will still reinstate clauses today. Government expected to offer to remove them incoming days if solution reached
- would also be prepared to deactivate clauses 45 and 47 on internal market bill
- discussions continue to progress and final decisions are expected in the coming days
- in light of these discussions the government will keep under review the content of the forthcoming taxation bill
- good progress continues to be made regarding the decision as to which goods are at risk of entering the EU market
UK Minister Mordaunt meanwhile is quoted saying;
- there has been some progress but familiar differences remain
- we are at a critical moment
- level playing field most difficult issue
- we are prepared to leave without a deal
- only deal possible must be compatible with UK sovereignty