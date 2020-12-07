Brexit: Joint committee discussions said to be progressing well

Headlines according to Times reporter

UK government could offer to pull clauses in our internal market bill and taxation bill which break international law



but it will still reinstate clauses today. Government expected to offer to remove them incoming days if solution reached



would also be prepared to deactivate clauses 45 and 47 on internal market bill



discussions continue to progress and final decisions are expected in the coming days



in light of these discussions the government will keep under review the content of the forthcoming taxation bill



good progress continues to be made regarding the decision as to which goods are at risk of entering the EU market

UK Minister Mordaunt meanwhile is quoted saying;

there has been some progress but familiar differences remain



we are at a critical moment



level playing field most difficult issue



we are prepared to leave without a deal



only deal possible must be compatible with UK sovereignty









The GBPUSD remains above a swing area between 1.3283 and 1.32912. The correction off the low today stalled ahead of its 38.2% retracement at 1.33438.