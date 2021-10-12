Bridgewater says stagflation is "the real risk, and so many portfolios are massively exposed”

Bloomberg has a very brief article up with comments from Bridgewater Associates co-Chief Investment Officer Greg Jensen

"The problem is stagflation -- that's the real risk, and so many portfolios are massively exposed"

"The Fed faces certainly the problem of inflation being well above their target and the inability to be as easy as they'd like to be and being pulled along by that -- and certainly the increasing odds that we're facing bubbles"

Social media is alight with arguments over stagflation, not only if its a risk but also as to its meaning.

On the second point I can help.

Turn off the social media and read the relevant paragraph or two from an introductory economics text. Economics is not rocket science folks, don't overcomplicate things.

Bridgewater is the world's largest hedge fund.Remarks (from a virtual conference held last week):---