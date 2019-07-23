Britain approaches European on safe-shipping mission for Strait of Hormuz

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Britain approaches allies

In the wake of last week's tanker seizure, Britain has approached European allies on a safe-shipping possible mission.

Reuters reports that France, Denmark, Italy and the Netherlands showed strong support with Germany, Spain, Sweden and Norway also expressing interest in a role.

Soon the Strait will be so crowded with military ships that oil won't be going through.

The headlines have given a lift to oil prices.

