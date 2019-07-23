Britain approaches European on safe-shipping mission for Strait of Hormuz
Britain approaches allies
In the wake of last week's tanker seizure, Britain has approached European allies on a safe-shipping possible mission.
Reuters reports that France, Denmark, Italy and the Netherlands showed strong support with Germany, Spain, Sweden and Norway also expressing interest in a role.
Soon the Strait will be so crowded with military ships that oil won't be going through.
The headlines have given a lift to oil prices.