British Retail Consortium report huge, but unsurprising, slump in retail sales

BRC is the UK British Retail Consortium, says the number of people leaving their homes to go shopping has slumped by 83%

government closed non-essential retail outlets last month

Last week the BRC said retail spending had fallen by more than a quarter in the same period compared with a year ago

"Footfall dropped in early March, as many people chose to stay at home and reduce the risk of catching coronavirus" BRC chief executive Helen Dickinson said. "This downwards trajectory was accelerated by the government's decision to put the UK on lockdown."



