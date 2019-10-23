Broad stock indices close near highs for the day.

S&P index and NASDAQ index close near highs for the day

The broader stock indices defined by the S&P index and NASDAQ index are closing the session near the highs. The Dow is also higher but off the highs for the day.





The final numbers are showing:



S&P index +8.58 points or 0.29% at 3004.57



NASDAQ index up 15.498 points or 0.19% at 8119.79. The high reached 8122.88.



The Dow rose by 45.80 points or 0.17% at 26834. Microsoft (3.4% weighting in the Dow Jones) is reporting and earnings and revenue beat after the close.

Revenues came in at $33.1 billion versus an estimate of $32.2 billion



earnings-per-share came in at $1.38 versus an estimate of $1.24

The price of MSFT is trading above and below the closing level and after hour trading despite the beats.