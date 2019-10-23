Broad stock indices close near highs for the day.
The broader stock indices defined by the S&P index and NASDAQ index are closing the session near the highs. The Dow is also higher but off the highs for the day.
The final numbers are showing:
- S&P index +8.58 points or 0.29% at 3004.57
- NASDAQ index up 15.498 points or 0.19% at 8119.79. The high reached 8122.88.
- The Dow rose by 45.80 points or 0.17% at 26834.
Microsoft (3.4% weighting in the Dow Jones) is reporting and earnings and revenue beat after the close.
The price of MSFT is trading above and below the closing level and after hour trading despite the beats.
- Revenues came in at $33.1 billion versus an estimate of $32.2 billion
- earnings-per-share came in at $1.38 versus an estimate of $1.24