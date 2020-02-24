Buffett: It makes no sense to lend money to the US government at 1.4%
Buffett on bonds
The US 10-year is down 7.5 basis points to 1.395% today as yields tumble to multi-year lows.
"It makes no sense to lend money to the government at 1.4% when it's official government policy to have 2% inflation," he told CNBC.
More comments:
- We're allowing more people to borrow money at weaker terms than 5 or 10 years ago
- It's hard to believe that in 5 or 10 years we'll have a substantial continuation of negative rates, but I've seen a lot of things I thought I would never see