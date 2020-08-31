Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway has acquired more than 5% in each of the 5 leading Japanese trading companies

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Giving himself a 90th birthday present.

This now via CNBC:

Berkshire Hathaway has acquired a slightly more than 5% stake in each of the five leading Japanese trading companies.
  • Itochu Corp., 
  • Marubeni Corp., 
  • Mitsubishi, 
  • Mitsui & Co.,
  •  and Sumitomo Corp. 
over a roughly 12-month period through regular purchases on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

5% stake in each would be valued at roughly $6.25 billion.
  • Berkshire says it intends to hold the investments for the long term, and that it may increase its holdings in any of the companies up to a maximum of 9.9%, depending on price.
