Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway has acquired more than 5% in each of the 5 leading Japanese trading companies
Giving himself a 90th birthday present.
This now via CNBC:
Berkshire Hathaway has acquired a slightly more than 5% stake in each of the five leading Japanese trading companies.
- Itochu Corp.,
- Marubeni Corp.,
- Mitsubishi,
- Mitsui & Co.,
- and Sumitomo Corp.
5% stake in each would be valued at roughly $6.25 billion.
- Berkshire says it intends to hold the investments for the long term, and that it may increase its holdings in any of the companies up to a maximum of 9.9%, depending on price.