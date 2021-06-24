Building collapse near Miami will leave huge toll

Residential building in Surfside, Florida collapses

A video of a condo building collapse highlights what's likely to be an awful tragedy in South Florida this morning.







Early reports crossed that one person died in a building collapse but video of the incident shows 80 units in a condo building crumbling. Rescuers are trying to clear debris and find survivors but the video is grim. At least two people have been pulled from the rubble. There's no indication on what caused the building collapse but this is going to be a major story this week.







