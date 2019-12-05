Bullish surprise from OPEC 'a low-case probability' - CIBC

The OPEC meeting starts today





The two day OPEC meeting begins today in Vienna. Wednesday's 4.2% gain in WTI was the largest since the Saudi attacks and came after tight US inventories and better signs on a US-China trade deal.





CIBC says the good news might be dampened by the lack of any kind of upside surprise at the OPEC+ meeting.





The reality is that the physical market is too tight to justify deeper cuts and we do not see anything in the fundamental data that would argue that a major negative inflection point is upon us and needs any acute action to be protected against.

They believe that the result will be OPEC+ rolling over the current production agreement with some token words/actions on the countries that are over-producing.





If there is a cut, they don't believe any rally would be sustained because some countries would simply produce more than their quota.





Despite those warnings, they believe oil prices are headed higher in 12-18 months.





With each passing day we continue to see incremental data points that reinforce what we have been saying for some time. Namely, that U.S. crude supply growth is shaping up to sit well below the recent trend and arguably has more downside risk than upside risk at this time.

They note that the rig count has fallen 25% in the past year and that companies are turning towards share buybacks, debt paydowns and dividends rather than increasing production. They see only 500-600K bpd of production growth in the US next year.





