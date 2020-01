An official of the German central bank speaking in Hong Kong

pace of economic expansion in euro area expected to stabilise in 2020 Reuters with the headlines. Nothing further at this stage. Reuters with the headlines. Nothing further at this stage.





EZ growth has been lacklustre, 1.1% is not much better. It was 1.2% last year!





Comments from BUBA executive board member Burkhard Balz.(responsible for payments & settlements systems).