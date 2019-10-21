Bundesbank: Deep recession not in the cards for Germany

The German central bank comments in its monthly report





Economy may have contracted in Q3

Sees risk of slowdown in exports affecting domestic economy as well

There are increasing risks of a spillover from industrial slowdown to domestic demand

However, a deep recession is not expected

It's a slow climb down for Germany and their high horse as they come to acknowledge the potential spillover effects from the manufacturing recession. With regards for a longer and more protracted slowdown, this is their comment:





"A recession in the sense of a significant, broader and longer-lasting decline in output with underutilised capacity is currently not in view."

I reckon it'll only be a matter of time before that outlook changes as well.



