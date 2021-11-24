Busy day on the economic calendar ahead of US Thanksgiving

Three days of data crammed into one





In the lead-up to thanksgiving, US stats officials have been busy getting the numbers ready so they can enjoy the long weekend.





That will mean a full slate of numbers today starting with durable goods orders for October, the second look at Q3 GDP, initial jobless claims, advance goods trade balance and wholesale inventories --- all at 8:30 am ET (1330 GMT).





The next data dump comes 90 minutes later at 10 am ET with the release of the October PCE report, new home sales and the final UMich consumer sentiment data.





Then at 10:30 am ET, it's the EIA weekly oil data and we get the Dallas Fed PCE report at noon.





It all wraps up with some Fed news with the FOMC minutes at 2 pm ET (1900 GMT).





Expect trading action to tail off after the London close.

