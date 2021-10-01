Busy week next week highlighted by rate announcements and employment reports

RBA and RBNZ to announce rate decisions

It is busy week next week with rate announcements from the Reserve Bank of Australia and also the Reserve Bank of New Zealand. It is also employment week for both Canada and the US. China is on holiday Monday to Thursday. Australia will be off on Monday.





Monday, October 4



OPEC+ meeting all day



Spain's unemployment change, 3 AM ET/ 0700 GMT

Tuesday, October 5



Reserve Bank of Australia rate decision, 11:30 PM ET Monday/0330 GMT. Rate expected to remain steady at 0.10%



US ISM services PMI for September. Estimate 59.9 versus 61.7 last month. 10 AM ET/1400 GMT

ECB's Lagarde speaks, 11 AM ET/1500 GMT



FOMC Quarles speaks, 1:15 PM ET/1715 GMT Wednesday, October 6



RBNZ rate decision, expected 0.25% hike to 0.5% from 0.25%. 9 PM ET/0100 GMT

ADP nonfarm employment change, estimate 455K versus 374K last month. 8:15 AM ET/1215 GMT

US crude oil inventories, 10:30 AM ET

Thursday, October 7



US unemployment claims. Estimate 350K versus 362K last week. 8:30 AM ET/1230 GMT



Canada Ivey PMI. Estimate 60.3 versus 66.0 last month. 10 AM ET/1400 GMT



BOC Macklem schedule to speak. 12 PM ET/1600 GMT Friday, October 8

