Busy week next week highlighted by rate announcements and employment reports
RBA and RBNZ to announce rate decisions
It is busy week next week with rate announcements from the Reserve Bank of Australia and also the Reserve Bank of New Zealand. It is also employment week for both Canada and the US. China is on holiday Monday to Thursday. Australia will be off on Monday.
Monday, October 4
- OPEC+ meeting all day
- Spain's unemployment change, 3 AM ET/ 0700 GMT
Tuesday, October 5
- Reserve Bank of Australia rate decision, 11:30 PM ET Monday/0330 GMT. Rate expected to remain steady at 0.10%
- US ISM services PMI for September. Estimate 59.9 versus 61.7 last month. 10 AM ET/1400 GMT
- ECB's Lagarde speaks, 11 AM ET/1500 GMT
- FOMC Quarles speaks, 1:15 PM ET/1715 GMT
Wednesday, October 6
- RBNZ rate decision, expected 0.25% hike to 0.5% from 0.25%. 9 PM ET/0100 GMT
- ADP nonfarm employment change, estimate 455K versus 374K last month. 8:15 AM ET/1215 GMT
- US crude oil inventories, 10:30 AM ET
Thursday, October 7
- US unemployment claims. Estimate 350K versus 362K last week. 8:30 AM ET/1230 GMT
- Canada Ivey PMI. Estimate 60.3 versus 66.0 last month. 10 AM ET/1400 GMT
- BOC Macklem schedule to speak. 12 PM ET/1600 GMT
Friday, October 8
- RBA financial stability review, 8:30 PM ET/0030 GMT
- Canada employment change. Estimate 61.2K vs 90.2 last month. 8:30 AM ET/1230 GMT
- Canada unemployment rate. Estimate 6.9% versus 7.1% last month
- US nonfarm payroll. Estimate 490K versus 235K last month. 8:30 AM ET/1230 GMT
- US unemployment rate. Estimate 5.1% versus 5.2% last month. 8:30 AM ET/1230 GMT
- US average hourly earnings, estimate 0.4% versus 0.6% last month. 8:30 AM ET/1230 GMT