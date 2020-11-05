Bidens advisors: Georgia is still a possibility

Optimistic on Pennsylvania, Nevada, Arizona

A Biden advisor is encouraging supporters to be patient and calm. 

Says:
  • Georgia is still a possibility
  • remains optimistic on Pennsylvania, Nevada
  • Expects Arizona lead to narrow on Maricopa votes but to then stabilize.
