Trade of the week from TD





TD's weekly top FX pick is buying CHF/JPY with a target of 112 and a stop at 108.60.





"For this week's TOTW, we buy CHF/JPY at 110.06 (targeting 112). With offsetting positioning signals in these currencies, we not the plus-2 standard deviation gap in HFFV that points to a move back to 112 in the very short-run," TD writes.





