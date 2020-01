The divergences continue

The S&P 500 has halved a 20-point loss at the open and the Nasdaq is trading in positive territory.







That's part of a broader turn in risk with gold and Treasuries now flat.





However AUD/USD isn't showing any signs of life. It slumped in the past two hours and remains a handful of pips away from the session low.





In the bigger picture, the plunge towards last years lows is nearly complete.