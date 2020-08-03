ByteDance founder says disagrees with CFIUS ruling on TikTok

ByteDance founder, Zhang Yiming, sent a letter to its employees today on the potential sale of TikTok's US operations

The memo says that the firm disagrees with the findings by the CFIUS, confirming that the investigation into ByteDance's acquisition of muscial.ly had been unfavourable.





From Trump's push earlier in the day here , it seems that the CFIUS has decided that ByteDance must sell its US operations or risk a ban to it alongside other Chinese software





Zhang's memo also reaffirms that ByteDance will explore "all other possibilities" for TikTok besides a sales of its US operations to Microsoft.





Just something to take note of as TikTok is now starting to be a fight over national security amid heightened tensions between the two countries.