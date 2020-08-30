ByteDance needs Chinese government approval to sell the US operations of TikTok

Weekend reports that ByteDance will need the approval of China's government to sell off its TikTok app

Bloomberg cite a person familiar with the matter.

new restrictions imposed on the export of artificial intelligence technologies

added to a revised list of export-control products published on the Ministry of Commerce's website late Friday

Government permits will be required for overseas transfers to "safeguard national economic security"

The clock is ticking for the app to be sold, Trump has given a tight deadline. Oracle, Microsift, Walmart (yes) all said to be bidders.





