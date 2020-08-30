ByteDance needs Chinese government approval to sell the US operations of TikTok
Weekend reports that ByteDance will need the approval of China's government to sell off its TikTok app
Bloomberg cite a person familiar with the matter.
- new restrictions imposed on the export of artificial intelligence technologies
- added to a revised list of export-control products published on the Ministry of Commerce's website late Friday
- Government permits will be required for overseas transfers to "safeguard national economic security"
The clock is ticking for the app to be sold, Trump has given a tight deadline. Oracle, Microsift, Walmart (yes) all said to be bidders.
TikTok is a short video app.