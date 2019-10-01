Cable battles higher again, despite denials

Someone is talking





I find it tough to believe that all the rumors about border proposals and temporary backstops are complete hot air. The market is leaning the same way.





Cable is back above 1.2300 after a boom-and-bust move on Brexit reports about a temporary backstop, followed by a series of denials.







It's made for a lively day of trading in GBP/USD once again. Ultimately, we're right about where we were when London woke up in yet-another whipsaw, headline-fake day. It's enough to make traders abandon the pound for good.

