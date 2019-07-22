Cable bounces as we approach the Boris Johnson era

Cable rebounds from 1.2456





The Saturday cover of Der Spieger is hilarious.







On that note, cable is up off the floor in a bounce that started precisely at 8 am ET (1200 GMT).







The 1.2450 area is beginning to establish itself as support and is the area to watch this week.







It's looking like a coronation for Johnson as the counting of the votes for Conservative leadership gets underway. The oddsmakers have him anywhere from 1/100 to 1/40 with Hunt around 20/1.







Looking at the chart, at best this is consolidation ahead of a bottom but there's a clear line lower and the uncertainty isn't going to evaporate after Johnson.







I like cable because I strongly believe a hard Brexit will never happen. Last week's vote in parliament underscored that and yet GBP still can't get off the floor. I doubt it will until there is some kind of path towards an election, another referendum or a softer Brexit. In the meantime, fear reigns.



