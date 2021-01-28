Cable climbs above 1.37 in broad US dollar slump

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Cable now up 35 pips on the day

Cable now up 35 pips on the day
Cable is quietly having a good year. Sterling is the best-performing G10 currency despite the brutal covid winter and lockdowns in the UK.

The takeaway is that Brexit flows into a beaten-down currency and cheap equity market are slowly winning out.

If you zoom out to a four-hour chart, there's a nice series of higher lows in cable and today's bounce underscores the point further. I expect that if we can get above 1.3760 on the latest move then it's going to be a fairly quick trip to 1.40.

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose