Cable climbs on building hopes for the Brexit vote to pass

Two hours until the vote

The big Brexit bill will come to a vote at about 6:30 pm in London, that's 1730 GMT.





There is a growing sense that parliament is ready to get-on with Brexit. The main fight right now is whether to slow down the process but Boris Johnson is threatening an election.





There is now talk that Johnson is ready to accept a ten-day Brexit delay.

This has added a further bid to cable because a 10-day delay would help to get more MPs on board and potentially get it across the finish line.





Cable has now erased its decline and is flat on the day at 1.2955, up from 1.2900 just 25 minutes ago.





