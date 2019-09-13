Cable climbs to the highs of the week

Cable edges above the high of the day





Cable inched above the European high of 1.2476. The news of good meetings with the EU is advancing the theme that Boris Johnson has a chance to make a deal.





The daily chart shows how quickly it has turned around after the washout in late August.





Aside from the minute-to-minute news, I think the theme is that parliament has asserted itself and will not allow a no-deal Brexit. That's what turned the trend and that's what really matters.

